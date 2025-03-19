Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.