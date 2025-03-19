Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth $4,378,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter worth $5,056,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at $3,068,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth $3,639,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.