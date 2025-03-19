Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 194.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 46.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In related news, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $61,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,736.06. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $67,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,240.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $794,853 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Innospec Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Articles

