Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 454,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 161.0% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -151.09 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.87 and a 12-month high of $131.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

Get Our Latest Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.