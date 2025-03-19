iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFAGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 1131588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

