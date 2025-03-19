iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $55.22, with a volume of 907463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 17.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

