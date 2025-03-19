iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 391200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
