iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 391200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,220,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1,925.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 507,860 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,047,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,943,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,160,000 after buying an additional 342,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,479,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

