Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

JAMF opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jamf has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Jamf news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 130.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 45.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Jamf by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

