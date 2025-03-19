Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 748 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 195.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

