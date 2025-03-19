Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $364,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Aptiv by 8.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 46.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 18.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

