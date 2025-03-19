JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by FWG Holdings LLC

FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of FWG Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,743,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,927,000 after purchasing an additional 391,455 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE JPM opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.11. The firm has a market cap of $657.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

