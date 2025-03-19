JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 498.20 ($6.48), with a volume of 229716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.50 ($6.48).

JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 56.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £590.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 475.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 460.39.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

