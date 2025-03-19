Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 1,622 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,542,944,000 after acquiring an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

