Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 684,100 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 797,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,841.0 days.

Koei Tecmo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKHCF opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. Koei Tecmo has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Koei Tecmo Company Profile

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

