Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $456,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4,511,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 45,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,118 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

