Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Leidos by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.3 %

LDOS stock opened at $138.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.23 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.87.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

