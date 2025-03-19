M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.75 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 61.88 ($0.80). Approximately 231,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 191,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.06 ($0.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.45. The company has a market cap of £62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio is 50.97%.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.

The Company operates through three distinct divisions:

• Antenna Division

MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

