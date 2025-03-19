Main Street Research LLC Acquires 4,168 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,743,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,927,000 after purchasing an additional 391,455 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $657.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

