Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 229 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 236.50 ($3.07), with a volume of 692016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.46) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Marshalls Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 297.38. The stock has a market cap of £599.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Marshalls had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marshalls plc will post 18.2342758 EPS for the current year.

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. Marshalls’s payout ratio is presently 93.44%.

Insider Transactions at Marshalls

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 232 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £11,600 ($15,080.60). Also, insider Vanda Murray acquired 4,000 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920 ($12,896.52). Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

