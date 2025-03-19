Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day moving average is $158.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

