Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $994,207,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3,547.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,867,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678,788 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,477,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,095,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

MBIN stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.58. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.34%.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, insider Scott A. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,818.60. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.