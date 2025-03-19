Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Methanex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Methanex by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

