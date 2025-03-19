Mount Lucas Management LP Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the third quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 382.1% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.99 and its 200 day moving average is $239.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

