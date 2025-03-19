MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA stock opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.59 and a 52-week high of $200.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,007. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

