Myriad Asset Management US LP Invests $5.46 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000. NVIDIA accounts for 3.7% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,065,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average of $131.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

