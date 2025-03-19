NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYX. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 7,171,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,311,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 688,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 621,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,157,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,124,000 after purchasing an additional 596,254 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 400,734 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYX

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.