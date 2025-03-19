Northwest Financial Advisors Sells 238 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwest Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.0% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 8,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 43,593 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $383.52 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $376.91 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.43.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

