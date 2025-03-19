Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 424.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 358.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 924,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 723,220 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $2,727,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 335.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 289,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 222,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 175.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 603,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 130,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NUS opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -8.14%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

