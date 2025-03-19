One Capital Management LLC Sells 3,299 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 26,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,704,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,445.55. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock valued at $17,374,274. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.08 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.03.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

