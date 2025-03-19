PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,008 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,503,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,062,000 after acquiring an additional 97,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phreesia by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 46,209 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $76,450.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 779,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,755,613.73. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $85,018.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,824.49. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,730. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

