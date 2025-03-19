PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 7,810 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,214 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,409,000 after buying an additional 88,606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,546,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,042,000 after buying an additional 483,788 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,286,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,492,000 after buying an additional 46,192 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 332.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,194,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,964,000 after buying an additional 1,686,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $28,515,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.5122 dividend. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

