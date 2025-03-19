PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 650.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,990,000 after buying an additional 1,051,459 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,949,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,446,000 after purchasing an additional 101,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

