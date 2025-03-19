PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 374 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,713,000 after buying an additional 115,102 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,208,000 after buying an additional 48,708 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 781,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,035,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,323.72. This represents a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Get Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.