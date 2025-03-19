PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Cayson Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAPN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cayson Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,057,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cayson Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cayson Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cayson Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cayson Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of CAPN stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Cayson Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cayson Acquisition Corp is based in NEW YORK.

