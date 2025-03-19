PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 575.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after buying an additional 112,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.80. This trade represents a 40.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

