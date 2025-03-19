PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Rayonier announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RYN. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

