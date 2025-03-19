PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

