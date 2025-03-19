PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Olin by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Olin by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Olin by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OLN opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Olin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.