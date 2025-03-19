PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 780 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

