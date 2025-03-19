PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $439,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $362,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $362,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

XTN opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

