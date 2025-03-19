PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMAT opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.