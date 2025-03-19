PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $247.77 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.91 and its 200-day moving average is $264.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.