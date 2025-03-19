PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $621,000 Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Trading Up 0.2 %

G opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

