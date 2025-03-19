PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $628,000 Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.04 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $141,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

