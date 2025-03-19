PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1,865.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

MATW opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $703.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.76%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

