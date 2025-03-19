PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $117.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.87. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.95.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

