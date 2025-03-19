PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 778,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 201,360 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,283,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 842,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOD opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

