PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.87.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,742. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,034 shares of company stock worth $5,932,352. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

