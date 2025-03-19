PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,212 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $27,045,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 722,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 539,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,376,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after purchasing an additional 357,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,529,000 after purchasing an additional 349,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $5,475,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -90.91%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.