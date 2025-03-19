PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 528 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after acquiring an additional 372,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $49,297,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 878,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 98,096 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,793.92. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $80.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

